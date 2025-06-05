India’s Storytelling Win: Prime Video's Stolen Hits It Out Of The Park

Usually, films that gain recognition at film festivals are seen as hard-hitting and niche. But Prime Video’s Stolen seems to have hit it out of the park. The film is earning praise from all quarters, despite dealing with a powerful and intense subject. Such films are indeed rare, those that not only make waves on the festival circuit but also receive widespread appreciation globally.

Talking about the story, Stolen follows the story of two urban brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a rural railway station in India. Driven by a sense of moral duty, one brother convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child. Already acclaimed at multiple international film festivals, the film has now been released, and the response has been phenomenal.

Looking at its journey through the festival circuit: following its Venice premiere in 2023, Stolen went on a remarkable festival run, collecting accolades across the globe. At the Beijing International Film Festival, it won Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress. Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival awarded it Best Film and Best Director, while the Zurich Film Festival honored it with a Special Mention. In India, the film premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was also screened at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Stolen may have been seen as a "so-called festival film," but its OTT release has turned the tables, proving that it resonates deeply with audiences too. It’s a true cinematic masterpiece that is finally receiving the recognition it deserves. Perhaps not many expected it, but the film is now making waves far and wide globally.