Prime Video Grabs Digital Rights To Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The movie’s makers have been releasing back-to-back stylish posters of Chiranjeevi from the film. The project has been creating waves with its movie posters.



The buzz on social media suggests that the digital rights for Chiranjeevi’s entertainer have been bagged by Prime Video.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the deal or the rights, and an official announcement is awaited.



The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi, who has long dreamt of working with Chiranjeevi. Nayanthara will be seen playing the female lead opposite Chiru. This is Nayanthara’s third collaboration with Chiru; the duo was last seen together in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.



Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is scheduled to be released sometime in 2026.

