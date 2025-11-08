Prime Video Announces Release Date And Debuts Teaser Trailer For Season Two of The Night Manager

New York:Prime Video announced the premiere date and released the official teaser trailer for Season Two of the critically-acclaimed crime drama series The Night Manager. The first three episodes will debut on Sunday, January, 11, 2026, on Prime Video, with one new episode releasing every Sunday, until the season finale on Sunday, February 1. All six episodes of Season Two of the critically-acclaimed crime drama will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.



Eight years after its explosive Season One finale, the Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award winning global hit series, The Night Manager, returns. Tom Hiddleston (Loki, The Life of Chuck) reprises his Golden Globe winning role as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine, and also serves as an executive producer in the series. The new season, which filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia and France, follows Pine, now living as Alex Goodwin, on a perilous new journey as he races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation.



Season Two welcomes back Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) to her BAFTA-winning role as Angela Burr alongside new cast members Golden Globe nominee Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico) and Emmy nominee Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six). Additional new cast includes Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen), and Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid). Reprising their Season One roles are Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror), Michael Nardone (Traces, Rome), and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy).



Based on the characters created by John le Carré, The Night Manager Season Two is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed in full by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls). The Night Manager was made by the award-winning London and LA-based independent studio The Ink Factory (The Pigeon Tunnel, The Little Drummer Girl) in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish collaborator Nostromo Pictures.



Lead Executive Producer, as on Season One, is Character 7’s Stephen Garrett. Additional Executive Producers include Stephen and Simon Cornwell, Michele Wolkoff, and Tessa Inkelaar for The Ink Factory; Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall; Adrián Guerra for Nostromo Pictures; Georgi Banks-Davies, Hugh Laurie, and Tom Hiddleston; William D. Johnson for Demarest Films, Nick Cornwell for John le Carré, Susanne Bier, Chris Rice for FIFTH SEASON and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.



The Night Manager Season Two Synopsis



Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.