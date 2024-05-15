Prerna Arora for child care space on set for working moms

Prerna Arora sets another example - pioneers inclusivity in Indian entertainment industry with child care space on set for working moms.



For Prerna Arora, breaking barriers isn't just about making unconventional films; it's about creating a culture of safety, inclusivity, and respect for every individual, regardless of gender or role. Through projects like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Pari,' and 'Rustom,' and now with this historic move, Prerna continues to challenge societal norms and pave the way for a more equitable future in the film industry.

In the heart of her latest film set, amidst the flurry of lights and cameras, Prerna introduces a groundbreaking initiative: a dedicated child care space. This innovative addition to the set allows female crew members who are mothers to bring their children, bridging the gap between work and family life. By providing a nurturing environment where mothers can fulfill their professional duties without sacrificing their responsibilities at home, Prerna sets a new standard for inclusivity and support in the industry.

But Prerna's vision extends beyond childcare. She envisions a workplace where equality and freedom flourish, where every member of the team is empowered to thrive. From ensuring better-equipped sets with improved facilities for food, sanitation, and hygiene to actively seeking out opportunities to create more job opportunities for women, Prerna leaves no stone unturned in her quest for a more equitable industry.

Prerna added, "Women shouldn't have to choose between their careers and their safety, or between being a mother and being a professional. It's time to shatter the assumptions that hold us back and create a workplace where every woman feels safe, supported, and empowered to pursue her dreams. By creating a supportive environment where everyone can thrive, we're not just making movies—we're shaping a better future for all."

For Prerna, being a progressive producer isn't just about rhetoric—it's about action. Her upcoming projects 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Hero Heeroine' exude the same. Through her tireless advocacy and hands-on approach, she paves the way for a future where every individual, regardless of gender or background, has the opportunity to succeed in the world of cinema. Prerna Arora isn't just a producer; she's a catalyst for change, proving that true progress is achieved through dedication, determination, and unwavering conviction. Prerna, recently made waves by being the first producer to introduce intimacy clauses in the contracts of her actors to safeguard their interests.