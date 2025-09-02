Prerna Arora Bets on Shilpa Shirodkar’s Award-Winning Performance in Jatadhara

Producer Prerna Arora has expressed strong confidence in actress Shilpa Shirodkar’s performance in the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara, predicting that her portrayal of the character “Shobha” will sweep awards this year.

“Shilpa ma’am will definitely bag all awards from Jatadhara. I lay my bet on her. Shobha is a powerful and complex role and Shilpa ma’am has done justice to it with her ability to bring depth. She will be a full surprise for the audience,” Arora said in a statement.

Shirodkar, celebrated for memorable performances in films like Khuda Gawah and Mrityudand, has recently made a strong comeback with impactful roles. Her role in Jatadhara, opposite Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is being hailed as a highlight of her career.

The makers recently unveiled her first look from the film, which has drawn appreciation from family, friends, and fans.

Directed with a blend of suspense, action, and mystery, Jatadhara features an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Divya Khossla, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rohit Pathak.

With Prerna Arora’s backing and Shilpa Shirodkar’s seasoned artistry, Jatadhara is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.