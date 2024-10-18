Fisaddi on Amazon MX Player is a must-watch, and here’s why it’s simply unmissable!

Mumbai: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently premiered its highly anticipated bromance series, Fisaddi. This coming-of-age drama follows the lives of two brothers, Goldie and Vimal, played by Bhuvan Arora and PoojanChabbra respectively. Once a "local legend" in his hostel, Goldie struggles to maintain his fading status while guiding his younger brother, Vimal, through university life. As Vimal’s charm and potential begin to overshadow Goldie’s, their brotherly bond is put to the test, with each day bringing along a new challenge. The series explores themes of sibling rivalry, insecurity, and personal growth. With a mix of humor, drama, and relatable characters, Fisaddi captures how far one can go to protect their image — even from their own family.



