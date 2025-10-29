Predator: Badlands Earns Rave Reactions; Critics Call It Wildly Entertaining

The hunt has officially begun, and audiences are roaring their approval.

Early reactions to Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands are flooding social media following its first screening in the UK, and the verdict is overwhelmingly positive. Critics are calling the latest entry in the iconic franchise a thrilling reinvention filled with heart, humor, and jaw-dropping action.



Dan Trachtenberg, who revitalized the series with 2022’s Prey, is being praised once again for delivering a fresh and cinematic take on the Predator universe. The critics also hailed the film as “all killer, no filler — a cosmic buddy road movie that totally works" and “a confident, wildly entertaining sci-fi adventure that expands the Predator mythos in the best way.”



Others applauded how Badlands deepens the lore of the Yautja, the legendary alien hunters, while still delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement. The chemistry between stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning is being highlighted as one of the film’s biggest strengths, with their unlikely partnership bringing both humor and heart to the high-stakes story.



Check out the reviews:









Initial Predator Badlands thoughts - absolutely a Dark Horse adaptation. Fans of the wider EU will get a lot of enjoyment out of it. Leaned heavy into the adventure/fantasy angle & really showed the genre bending/flexibility of the Predator. — Aaron Percival (@_CorporalHicks) October 27, 2025 Even as someone who worshiped PREY, I was hesitant walking into PREDATOR: BADLANDS.



However, P:B is another breath of fresh air in the series. A film as creative, bold and even violent as the original…but also surprisingly funny?



Predator: Badlands is friggin' awesome. Inventive action, organic comedy, and a story I was fully invested in. Dan Trachtenberg continues to push all the right buttons with this franchise. Impressive. — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) October 27, 2025 #PredatorBadlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg delivers yet more thrilling action in this world, even if this might be his weakest work in the franchise yet. It's the most action-packed Predator film yet, some of it as brutal as you'd… — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) October 27, 2025




