Prayag More Steals the Show in Bigg Boss 19’s Emotional Family Week

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 delivered a perfect blend of humour, emotion, and chaos as Pranit More’s brother, Prayag More, walked into the house during the eagerly awaited Family Week.

Coming right after the dramatic entry of Amaal Malik’s brother, Prayag’s appearance added a fresh dose of entertainment instantly becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

The episode began with Bigg Boss announcing a freeze task. Housemates were required to stay completely still whenever the command “Freeze!” was given, unaware that this was being done to facilitate family entries. While Pranit was stuck in his frozen position, the door opened and in walked Prayag More, already radiating energy and mischief. Prayag’s opening line set the tone for his visit. Looking at Farhana sitting frozen, he joked, “its good she is freeze atleast the house is quite.”

The house erupted in laughter, instantly lifting the mood. His ability to lighten the atmosphere became the highlight of the episode as he went on to roast several contestants with friendly sarcasm. He didn’t hold back when it came to Tanya Mittal, saying, “pranit will joke on whom he will get market value,” teasing Pranit’s tendency to pick targets based on who reacts the most.

The remark left the contestants in splits. Next in line was Farrhana Bhatt, whom he hilariously described: “when you get bore you do gym, some does swimming but when Farrhana gets bored she thinks of, let’s fight.”

Even Farrhana couldn’t help but laugh at these funny remarks. After a few minutes of good-natured roasting, Bigg Boss announced, “Pranit, release!” The emotional payoff arrived instantly. Pranit ran towards his brother and the two shared a warm, heartfelt hug one of the purest family moments the season has seen so far.





Tears, laughter, and nostalgia filled the air as Prayag expressed pride in how Pranit was handling himself in the game. But the most unexpected and heartwarming moment came next when later (Prayag’s son) Pranit’s little nephew and his brothers wife entered the house. The kid instantly softened the entire atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house. Housemates who had been fighting just hours earlier found themselves gathering around, smiling, cooing, and taking turns to gently hold the child.

Farrhana, Ashnoor, Tanya, Malti, and even Kunickaa Sadanand melted at the sight. For a few precious minutes, rivalries vanished. The baby, blissfully unaware of the heightened drama of the show, became the centre of universal affection. The housemates played with him, wholesome moment of unity. Pranit, visibly overwhelmed, held his nephew close, The moment wasn’t just emotional it grounded him, reminding both the housemates and the audience of the lives and families waiting for these contestants outside the house. The impact of Prayag’s visit was immediate and visible.

Contestants who had been tense for days found themselves laughing, bonding, and letting go of grudges. And the baby’s presence became the emotional softener the house didn’t know it needed. Even viewers noted how the episode felt refreshing amid the season’s ongoing conflicts.

As Family Week continues, Prayag More’s entry combined with the surprise appearance of Pranit’s nephew stands out as one of the most heartwarming highlights of the season, proving once again why family moments remain the soul of Bigg Boss.