Pratibha Ranta Feels Overjoyed as Laapataa Ladies Completes One Year: The audiences have kept the essence alive

Pratibha Ranta, one of the most substantial actresses of modern Indian Cinema, has proven her mettle in recent times. One of the major contributions to Pratibha's flourishing filmography is the critically acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies'. The actress stepped into the shoes of a small-town bride and delivered a standout performance, leaving the audiences and critics might impressed. As the film clocks one year today, Pratibha Ranta expressed gratitude towards producer Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao.





"I feel overjoyed to be a part of Laapataa Ladies, a film that has helped me grow as an actress. Now that it has completed one year of its release, it feels surreal. I feel overwhelmed and I'm glad beyond words. Each day during the shoot was fresh and also a learning experience for me. I will always be thankful to Aamir Khan sir and Kiran Rao, for bringing out the 'actor' in me. Though the film has completed one year, the audiences have kept its essence alive, and I'm filled with gratitude for it," shared Pratibha Ranta.





Pratibha Ranta starrer 'Laapataa Ladies' had been an official entry for the Oscars 2025. Unfortunately, the film couldn't make it to the shortlist. Despite this, 'Laapataa Ladies' marked a significant achievement in Pratibha Ranta's growing career. She received an overwhelming response from the audiences for serving an authentic performance and emerging as one of the most in-demand actresses among her contemporaries.





After enjoying Pratibha Ranta's performance in 'Laapataa Ladies', her fans are eager to watch more of her in her future endeavours.