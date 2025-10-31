Prashanth Varma's Film 'Adhira' With Danayya's Son Is On Track

Today, noted producer DVV Danayya, known for blockbuster films such as RRR, Hit 3, and OG, has issued a clarification dismissing recent rumors about a financial connection with director Prashanth Varma.



“We would like to clarify that the recent speculation regarding advances taken by Prashanth Varma from our production house is completely false and baseless,” the statement read. “There has been no financial transaction, agreement, or professional association between Prashanth Varma and Danayya Entertainment.”



The statement further urged media outlets and social media pages to verify facts before circulating such misinformation. Raising doubts about his son's movie.



However, a source close to the production house adds, "Prashanth Varma is definitely launching Danayya’s son Kalyan Dasari with a big ticket superhero film Adhira, which is progressing briskly. However, it is being produced by a Mumbai production house and will come under the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), directed by Sharan Koppishetty, and it is shaping up well," he adds

Prashanth Varma, who introduced child actor Teja Sajja as a hero in Hanu-Man, turned him into an overnight sensation with the supernatural blockbuster. Meanwhile, Kalyan Danayya has undergone rigorous training in acting, dance, and action to make a strong impression with his debut film under the guidance of Prashant Varma.