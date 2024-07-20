Prashanth Varma Mulls Hollywood Tie-Up For Jai Hanuman?

Hyderabad: After the massive success of ‘HanuMan’ worldwide, director Prashanth Varma’s stocks are soaring and he is lured by a few Hollywood studios for his next movie ‘Jai Hanuman’. “He is holding discussions with Hollywood studios since they are keen to invest in his upcoming socio-fantasy revolving around Lord Hanuman and his feats,” says a source and adds, “It will be with more than Rs 200 crores project and they are looking for a big star to don the role of Lord Hanuman. Discussions are underway with few actors who have the image and no star baggage,’ he adds.



After ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which re-introduced 3D format and drew appreciation the world over, ‘Jai Hanuman’ would also be enthralling viewers in this exciting format. “It would be very challenging work for director Prashanth Varma who is doing all the pre-production work and set to deliver another visual spectacle,” he says and adds, “They are just waiting for a nod for a big star to play Lord HanuMan while doing other visual effects and stuff and getting to launch a big-ticket entertainer around the story of Lord Hanuman who arrives in Kaliyug and the issues he tackles thereafter,’ he adds. The source also claims that the practice of shooting films in 3D format stopped long ago and nowadays it is only conversion that is happening without missing out on the visual splendor and thrills offered by the format. “It will be 2D to 3D conversion but it also requires a lot of creative and imaginative skills and also to be more in tune with Hollywood films which use this format with utmost care and conviction,’ he adds.