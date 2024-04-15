Prashanth Varma eyes Rs 100 cr movie?

After delivering a blockbuster ‘HanuMan’, young and happening director Prashanth Varma is looking to make a Rs 100 crore film to match up to his rising stature. “He is planning a Rs 100 crore budget film since he wants to deliver another visual spectacle,” says a source. He claims that Prashanth Varma is flooded with offers from Bollywood and Telugu producers but he is holding his horses, “He is looking for a bankable star to pull off his larger-than-life scripts and also to reach out to pan India viewers,” he adds



Prashanth is in touch with top Telugu heroes and few other language stars to kick start his next big ticket movie since he has gained pan-India viewership. “He is one of the few Telugu directors to receive appreciation from Hindi film viewers and he is determined to consolidate it with his next after the massive success of ‘Hanuman’. He doesn’t want to do usual love stories and action films, rather aims to do superhero stuff and gain more viewers,” he points out.

Prashanth Varma always loves to experiment with themes and proved his mettle in films like ‘Awe’ and “Kalki’ and now he is into a different zone and he is not in a hurry because he likes to sustain his new-found success.