Prashanth Varma eyes collaboration with Sunny Deol?

If Mumbai sources are to be believed, new-age director Prashanth Varma is planning to meet Bollywood star Sunny Deol for one of his upcoming films. “Sunny Deol is basking in the success of ‘Gadar 2’ and is known for his macho roles,” he says and adds, “Prashanth Varma has plans to meet him and narrate a larger-than-life story since he has lot of stories in his hand,” he adds.



Sunny Deol is reportedly thinking of meeting the Telugu director since his last release ‘HanuMan’ was a sensational hit and popularised him across India. “Prashanth Varma has become a pan-India director these days and he is willing to work with Hindi stars to make a mark in Bollywood,” he adds. While few Bollywood stars willing to work with him, “Ranveer Singh already met Prashanth Varma and they are discussing to dish out a big-ticket entertainer,” he pointed out.

No doubt, Telugu directors are making a splash in Bollywood these days. After Sandeep Vanga who worked with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal', it is now the turn of another Hyderabad-based director Prashanth Varma to make waves in Bollywood.