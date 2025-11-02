Prashanth Varma Denies Rift with Producer, Calls Allegations Baseless

Director Prashanth Varma has issued a detailed statement denying reports of alleged disputes with producer Niranjan Reddy, calling the claims “false, baseless, and retaliatory.”

“It has come to my notice that some media outlets and social media pages have published a complaint by M/s PrimeShow Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. along with selective parts of my reply. I strongly condemn this motivated and irresponsible dissemination of one-sided, incomplete, and unverified material,” Varma said.

He clarified that the matter is currently under review by the Telugu Film Chamber and the Telugu Film Directors’ Association, and is therefore sub judice. “Once a dispute is placed before an industry forum, all parties must allow due process rather than trying the matter in the media,” he added.

The director cautioned against leaking internal documents or financial details during the proceedings, saying it “amounts to interference” and is meant to “prejudice public opinion.”

Varma reiterated that all allegations against him are unfounded and urged the media to act responsibly. “I request all media houses, digital platforms, and news channels to refrain from publishing speculative or incomplete reports and await the outcome of the proceedings,” he said.