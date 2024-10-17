Prashanth Neel’s talent on test with ‘Bagheera’?
Kannada director Prashanth Neel has gained a huge following among Telugu viewers after delivering blockbusters like 'KGF 1’ and ‘KGF 2’ with Kannada superstar Yash and also teamed up with Prabhas and dished out an action-adventure 'Salaar'. Now, Prashanth Neel is returning to the two Telugu states with his next Kannada film 'Bagheera' being dubbed in Telugu and released this month-end. "This time, he doesn’t have Prabhas or Yash to bank on and has to pull in crowds on the strength of his name, and his talent would be tested,” says a producer. He has just provided the script for this film featuring Sri Murali and it is billed to be another action flick. “Prashanth has to prove that he can keep the audience engaged with his script and screenplay and doesn’t need a superstar to showcase his writing prowess,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel has become a sought-after director in Tollywood and is doing a film with Jr NTR and it would be a larger-than-life movie. He is reportedly in talks to direct Ram Charan for another big-ticket entertainer. “Prashanth became a star director overnight in Tollywood after KGF shattered box office records and showcased Yash as a fearless and invincible hero and Telugu heroes had big plans to tie up with him,” he points out. Later, he joined hands with Prabhas and made his Tollywood debut with ‘Salaar’. “Prashanth is known for penning larger-than-life movies and actors need to have a stature and image to carry off such roles.
Will his story justify the casting of young hero Sri Murali’, it remains to be seen,’ he concludes.