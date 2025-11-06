Prashanth Neel Shuts Down Rumours About His Film With NTR

For the last few weeks, the much-awaited film of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, tentatively called #NTRNeel, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Several reports suggested that creative differences between NTR and Neel had led to production delays, sparking speculation that the project might miss its planned release. These rumours caused concern among fans and cast a shadow over the film’s progress.



Putting all such rumours to rest, the film’s makers released an official clarification today — and did it in style. Sharing a picture of NTR undergoing a new styling session under Prashanth Neel’s supervision, the film’s official social media handle posted:



“The beast mode is about to ignite again. #NTRNEEL next schedule begins soon. Man of Masses @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @NTRNeelFilm @TSeries.”













In the photo, NTR is seen in the middle of a look transformation, while Prashanth Neel closely oversees the process. The update confirmed that the next schedule of the film will commence shortly.



This announcement has brought immense relief to NTR fans, who are now flooding social media with the new image, celebrating the film’s renewed momentum.



Though reports claim that the film’s title is Dragon, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. #NTRNeel is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

