Prashanth Neel Celebrates RCB's Historic IPL Win

Star Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel is grabbing attention yet again—not for his films, but for his uncontainable joy after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their first-ever IPL trophy in the recently concluded finals against Punjab Kings.



A video capturing the director’s jubilant celebration is going viral on social media. Prashanth, who also celebrated his birthday on the same day, was seen watching the high-voltage final on a giant screen installed on the sets of his upcoming pan-India action film, ‘Dragon’, starring NTR. The celebration took place at Ramoji Film City, where the cast and crew joined him in the thrilling moment.



In the viral clip, Prashanth is seen celebrating the long-awaited victory with his wife, Likitha Reddy Neel, and team members. Likitha later shared the video on Instagram with a heartfelt caption: “Perfect birthday gift to one of the craziest cricket fans I know.” The post highlighted Prashanth’s deep love for cricket and his unwavering support for RCB over the years.



Prashanth Neel is currently collaborating with NTR for the first time on ‘NTRNeel’, tentatively titled Dragon. The high-budget action film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and is slated for a grand worldwide release on June 25, 2026.



Having already established his name nationwide with the blockbuster ‘KGF’ series, Prashanth made his Tollywood debut with ‘Salaar’, and is now set to direct more Telugu films, cementing his position as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Indian cinema.