Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas Shines in this psychoogical thriller

Prasanna Vadanam is the story of Surya, a radio jockey, whose life takes a dark turn after a serious accident leaves him with a handicap of not being able to recognize faces and voices. Struggling with these conditions, he gets caught up in a criminal plot that challenges his ability to trust anyone, blurring the lines between friends and enemies as he fights to survive.





Directed by Arjun YK, the film stands out for its exploration of face blindness and voice blindness, weaving these unique psychological challenges into its story to create a suspenseful plot. Suhas delivers a powerful performance as Surya, skillfully portraying the turmoil of his character's inner struggles and the mystery surrounding his situation. Rashi Singh impresses as ACP Vaidehi, adding depth to the intense atmosphere with her strong portrayal.



The supporting cast, including Payal Radhakrishnan, Viva Harsha, Nandu, and Nithin Prasanna, further enrich the story with their convincing performances, ensuring that the emotional and dramatic tension remains intact throughout the movie. Vijay Bulganin's music score heightens the suspenseful moments, while S Chandrasekhar's cinematography captures visually stunning scenes that set the tone for a gripping thriller.

Although the film could use some tighter editing, especially in the early parts of the second half, its unique plot and compelling storytelling make it a standout in Telugu cinema. Prasanna Vadanam offers a fresh take on the thriller genre, exploring the complexities of its characters. The ending neatly ties up all loose ends, leaving audiences reflective.



For those who enjoy psychological depth and thrilling stories, Prasanna Vadanam is a movie worth watching.



Rating:2.75/5

