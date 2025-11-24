Prasad Restores Chiranjeevi’s Iconic “Kodama Simham” for a Grand 4K Theatrical Re-Release

Prasad, a global leader in film preservation, restoration and post-production, announces the completion of a full 4K restoration and remaster of the Telugu classic Kodama Simham. The 1990 cowboy-action entertainer, headlined by Megastar Chiranjeevi, returns to theatres on November 21, 2025, with a pristine visual and audio presentation crafted to honour the original while bringing it up to modern cinematic standards.

For this project, Prasad deployed its end-to-end restoration workflow, including:

● 4K film digitisation from the original materials

● 4K colour grading to restore vibrancy, depth and tonal accuracy

● Comprehensive theatrical restoration, repairing ageing artefacts, scratches, flicker and frame damage

● Audio restoration and stereo-to-5.1 upmix, tailored for today’s cinema sound formats

● Digital mastering for theatrical release and long-term archival preservation

The result is a version of Kodama Simham that revives the film’s scale, visual ambition and distinctive Western-inspired aesthetic, while ensuring consistency and fidelity for large-screen exhibition.

Abhishek Prasad, Director & CTO, Prasad Group, said, “Kodama Simham is an important piece of Telugu cinema’s heritage — a film that broke new ground in its time and introduced a fresh visual language. Restoring it was both a responsibility and a privilege for our team. Our aim was to respect the filmmaker’s original vision while giving the film the clarity, richness and technical precision that today’s audiences expect. At Prasad, we believe classics deserve to be experienced on the big screen in the best possible quality, and this restoration is another step in our ongoing effort to preserve and celebrate India’s cinematic legacy.”

The restoration of Kodama Simham adds to Prasad’s extensive body of work in film preservation, archiving and remastering. With decades of experience and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Prasad remains a trusted partner for filmmakers and studios committed to safeguarding India’s film heritage.

As audiences prepare to revisit this beloved classic, the restored Kodama Simham stands as a testament to Prasad’s continued dedication to protecting and revitalising the visual history of Indian cinema, one frame at a time.

Learn more at: www.prasadfilmlabs.com | www.prasadcorp.com