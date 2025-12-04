Pranit More's Bigg Boss 19 Journey: What's His Real Contribution Beyond the Stage?

As Bigg Boss 19 is inching towards its finale, one of the house inmates who has been in the eye of the storm is Pranit More. While known for his weekly comedy acts, a question lingers: has Pranit brought to the Bigg Boss house other than his stand-up routines.



While humor is integral to the show, Pranit’s jokes have often crossed into uncomfortable territory. His comedy has more often than not included below-the-belt remarks and personal digs at fellow contestants, which viewers found more offensive than funny. In a house where tensions run high, it’s important that humor doesn’t cross into cruelty. If singers like Amaal Mallik are getting trolled for showcasing their talent on a singing platform, why is Pranit allowed to do stand-up acts every week targeting his co-contestants? Isn’t the same standard of fairness supposed to apply, regardless of whether you’re singing or telling jokes?



Bigg Boss has been a destination for varied skill sets, but comedy isn't something unique to reality television. From Indian Idol to the various OTT platforms and YouTube channels, comedy shows inundate the TV viewing experience. If "If we want to hear songs, we’ll watch Indian Idol," is a valid argument for trolling Amaal, shouldn't the same apply to Pranit's stand-up performances? Comedy is everywhere, and each week, the house is treated to his personal brand of humor. Does this add anything meaningful to Bigg Boss, or is it just taking up precious airtime.



As the show progresses, one question still lingers: What has Pranit contributed to the Bigg Boss game aside from his stand-up routines? Has he shown any strategy or formed powerful alliances, or are there any moments he has created that have affected the house? His performance in the Bigg Boss game seems to be encompassed within his mic and jokes. He never has established a strategic presence, and as far as his comedy acts go, his gameplay is nothing to notice. It appears that Pranit's path has been primarily defined by his regular engagements; fans are left asking: Does he have more of a role in the house, or will he simply make it on the basis of humor alone? At this point, it is hard to determine Pranit’s actual gameplay or his values within the game. Many have formed alliances, taken on challenges, and bonded with the audience; however, the value associated with Pranit appears attached to his comedy routines rather than game-changing moves. With this reality show now ending, one wonders: would Pranit’s actual legacy be in Bigg Boss 19. If you remove his comedy routines, will he have enough to prove for his time in the house? The audience may draw their own conclusions, yet the question remains-what exactly is Pranit’s journey, if not his performance every week?



This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.

