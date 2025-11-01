Pranit More Evicted From BB19 Due to Health Emergency, Not Sent to Secret Room

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for another weekend episode, and show fans were eagerly waiting to see who would be evicted from the house. To everyone's surprise, comedian Pranit More had to leave the show on October 31, 2025.



Pranit More's health had deteriorated, which led the show organizers to halt the eviction process. He was rushed to the hospital due to these health issues.

Although he was officially eliminated from the show, the makers initially considered keeping him in a secret room for a few days. However, because he was not well, he ultimately had to leave the house completely.



Pranit's fans are urging others to pray for him and are wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

