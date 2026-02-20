Pramod Shetty Addresses Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Invite Snub and Rakshit Shetty’s Attitude

​Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved couples in Tollywood. They have consistently made headlines regarding their rumored nuptials, and reports suggest the couple is set to tie the knot on February 26.



​Rashmika, who rose to fame with her debut in Kirik Party, is now at the center of a buzz following shocking comments from her former co-star, Pramod Shetty. In a recent interaction with a leading portal, Shetty opened up about the wedding, revealing that he has not yet received an invitation.



​Pramod Shetty was quoted as saying: "I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I will go. We know she won’t invite us. That’s nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it."



​Pramod and Rakshit Shetty share a close bond within the film industry. Pramod has appeared in several notable films, including Kantara and Bell Bottom, while Rakshit Shetty remains a highly regarded actor, writer, and producer.

