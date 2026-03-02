Prakash Raj’s Political Comments Cause of Concern for Makers?

Speculation is rife in industry circles about Prakash Raj’s reported exit from Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film Spirit. The buzz gained momentum after the release of a new poster featuring Vivek Oberoi, in which Prakash Raj was neither seen nor tagged, sparking rumours that he is no longer part of the project.



Earlier, Prakash Raj had clarified that he had not yet begun shooting for Spirit. However, fresh gossip suggests that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga allegedly asked the actor to refrain from making political comments in public, fearing potential controversy could impact the film. According to rumours, since Prakash Raj did not provide such an assurance, he was reportedly being replaced. Although, there has been no official confirmation so far, and the makers have remained tight-lipped.



A source claims, “Prakash Raj has been making strong and negative comments against the Prime Minister during public events. As an outspoken critic, he has spared none, while his critics accuse him of making irresponsible remarks. Prakash Raj, however, maintains that it is a citizen’s duty to ask questions and has consistently stated that he will continue to question what he believes are wrong moves.”



The actor has also taken sharp digs at actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan in the past. However, this did not discourage Pawan Kalyan from working with him in films like Vakeel Saab and They Call Him OG. Director Harish Shankar, while discussing Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG, recently highlighted that Pawan Kalyan clearly separates his political life from his film career. He cited Prakash Raj’s inclusion in major projects as proof that professional commitment to cinema overrides personal or ideological differences.



Harish Shankar further confirmed that despite their public and often heated ideological clashes, Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj maintained a strictly professional relationship on set, focused solely on entertainment and performance.



Meanwhile, a noted producer offered a different perspective, saying, “We don’t know the real reason behind this conclusion. Maybe Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are not willing to take risks with their much-awaited project Spirit. With hundreds of crores at stake, they might not want any unnecessary negativity surrounding the project.”



Until an official statement is issued, Prakash Raj’s status in Spirit remains a subject of speculation, he adds.