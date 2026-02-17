Prakash Raj to Play a Shiva Bhakt in Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Varanasi, has generated massive buzz since its announcement. Renowned actor Prakash Raj is set to play a pivotal role in the project. During a recent interaction, when asked about his character, Prakash Raj revealed that he will be essaying the role of a great Shiva Bhakt. He expressed confidence that the character of Shivudu will truly do justice to his acting prowess.



The versatile actor and the Guntur Kaaram star share a successful history, having collaborated on several blockbuster hits, including Okkadu, Businessman, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.



Varanasi is envisioned as a mythological action epic. Mahesh Babu will take on the lead role of Lord Ram, with Priyanka Chopra starring as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying the primary antagonist, Kumbha.

The SS Rajamouli directorial will hit the screens on 7 April 2027.

