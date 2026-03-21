Prakash Raj Takes a Dig at Telugu Stars, Says ‘Signs of Obligation’

Actor Prakash Raj, known for his powerful performances across multiple film industries, has once again stirred controversy—this time by indirectly targeting leading Telugu stars for praising Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.



Having shared screen space with top-tier actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan, Prakash Raj carved a strong niche in Telugu cinema over the years. However, his latest remarks have raised eyebrows within the industry.



The controversy began after several Telugu stars publicly appreciated Dhurandhar: The Revenge, expressing admiration for its content and scale. Their endorsements were widely seen as a positive gesture of cross-industry support. However, Prakash Raj reacted to a social media discussion questioning the lack of similar praise from Bollywood actors.



Responding on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:“Signs of obligations are spreading South too.. #justasking.”



Though phrased as a question, the comment is being widely interpreted as a veiled criticism—suggesting that Telugu stars were praising the film out of professional obligation rather than genuine appreciation.



A noted producer, reacting to the situation, expressed concern over Prakash Raj’s pattern of engaging in controversial discourse. “He is undoubtedly a brilliant actor, but he seems to have developed a habit of poking into sensitive issues. Such indirect jibes can spark unnecessary controversies,” the producer remarked.



Industry observers believe that repeatedly taking contrarian positions—especially involving influential stars—could risk alienating him within the Telugu film fraternity. While Prakash Raj has often positioned himself as a vocal and independent thinker, critics argue that such statements may strain professional relationships.



"This isn’t the first time the actor has found himself at the center of debates due to his outspoken nature. However, targeting widely admired stars over what many see as harmless appreciation posts has intensified scrutiny around his intentions," adds a producer.



As discussions continue across social media and industry circles, one question lingers—whether such provocations will impact his standing in an industry where he once enjoyed immense goodwill.

