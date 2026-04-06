Prakash Raj Takes a Dig at PM Modi Over ‘Propaganda Films’ Debate

Actor Prakash Raj has once again stirred political conversation with his sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time over the growing discourse around so-called “propaganda films” in Indian cinema.



In recent years, the film industry has increasingly found itself entangled in ideological narratives, with certain films being labelled as politically motivated. Movies like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story have sparked intense debate, with sections of audiences and critics arguing that such projects push specific political agendas while others defend them as storytelling rooted in real events.



The controversy escalated further when Prime Minister Modi, while campaigning ahead of key elections, publicly defended these films and criticized their detractors. His remarks reignited discussions about the intersection of politics and cinema.



Reacting strongly, Prakash Raj took to social media and made a pointed remark, stating that Modi has shifted “from selling tea to selling films,” implying what he described as a growing desperation to influence public perception through cinema.



Known for his outspoken political views, Prakash Raj has consistently positioned himself as a vocal critic of the current government. His comments often highlight concerns over policy decisions, governance, and the broader ideological direction of the country.



The debate comes at a time when elections in states like Kerala and West Bengal are intensifying, and the role of cinema in shaping public opinion is being closely scrutinized. With actors, filmmakers, and politicians increasingly crossing paths in public discourse, many are now questioning whether mainstream cinema is gradually turning into a vehicle for political messaging rather than pure entertainment.



As social media reactions pour in, one question continues to dominate the conversation — has cinema become a tool of propaganda, or is it simply reflecting the political realities of the times?