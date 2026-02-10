Prakash Raj Dismisses Rumors of Exiting Prabhas’ Spirit

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, Spirit, has been trending on social media. On Monday, rumors surfaced suggesting that Prakash Raj had walked out of the project due to creative differences.

Once these rumors reached the actor, he dismissed them entirely, stating: “These are some nonsense speculations. I am not aware of them." He used the term "toxic fake news" to call out the gossip.



Spirit is one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas' first look was released in December last year, receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The film also stars Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, while Triptii Dimri will serve as the female lead, replacing Deepika Padukone.



As for Prakash Raj, he is playing the role of a jailor in the movie. Spirit is his first collaboration with Vanga, while he was seen as Prabhas' father in Chakram many years ago.

