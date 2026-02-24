Prakash Raj Criticizes ‘The Kerala Story 2’ With Food Harmony Posts; Director Hits Back

The Kerala Story 2 has been making headlines ever since its trailer debuted online. Actor Prakash Raj has drawn attention for his recent comments regarding the ongoing discussions surrounding the film, which is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.



The movie has become a major talking point on social media for its depiction of religious conversion and a character being forced to consume beef.









The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish 😍😍😍 #justasking happy Sunday everyone ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ea2JCPd6n6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 22, 2026 Why Complicate when it is so Simple❤️❤️❤️❤️ #justasking pic.twitter.com/XNpjMRSFvF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 23, 2026





On Sunday, Prakash Raj shared images of pork, beef, and fish dishes on his X account, writing: "The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef, and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya, and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking. Happy Sunday everyone." Many have interpreted his post as a direct response to the controversies highlighted in the film's trailer.



On Monday, the actor followed up with another post highlighting diverse food preferences, listing categories such as vegans, vegetarians, and those who avoid specific meats. He noted, "Let's all continue to live as a society together in harmony," adding the caption: "Why complicate when it is so simple?"



In a conversation with ANI, the film's director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, reacted sharply to the actor's comments. "I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-caliber actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being," Singh stated.



He continued by questioning the core narrative of the film: "I don't know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he 'consumes.' But tell me: is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? If that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji's conscience. This can never be acceptable. A civilized society in India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt."



The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

