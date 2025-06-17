Pragya Jaiswal on Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for Kanche, Akhanda

The first edition of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards unfolded in Hyderabad on Saturday night. Backed by the Telangana Government, the award ceremony was held to honour the late revolutionary poet Gaddar, and it also marked the State's commitment towards celebrating cinematic legacy. Leading the honour was Pragya Jaiswal, who took home two prestigious honours for her acclaimed films, Kanche and Akhanda. Both films were honoured with the second-best film of the year award.

An elated Pragya Jaiswal recently expressed joy for being at the receiving end of such esteemed honours. She talked about her closeness to both films, her parents' reaction, her experience of working with the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Boyapati Srinu and also shared the greatest lesson she learnt from Kanche director, Krish Jagarlamudi.



Expressing gratitude about receiving two honours, Pragya Jaiswal says, "It's the most credible and prestigious award that one can get for a film. My debut film, Kanche, won the second-best film of the year award, and Akhanda also won the second-best film of the year award. Till Daaku Maharaaj happened, these two films have been very close to my heart. Kanche is a very special film for me, it won a National award. When your first film wins a National award, a State award and best debut award, you feel most validated with these awards. We received this award from the Chief Minister of Telangana, and it was a great feeling."



Recalling the reaction she received from her parents, Pragya adds, "Whenever I get an award, my parents are very happy. But for this one, especially, they were extra thrilled. It validates all the hardwork and it feels very humbling."

Pragya further shared the greatest learning she received from Kanche director Krish Jagarlamudi. She said, "When I was doing Kanche, I knew that this film is very very special. It will be one of the landmark films of my career, even if it was the first one. After almost a decade, if you're still being appreciated and awarded for that film, you know that feeling was correct. And my first film director, Krish Jagarlamudi, had told me that 'Epic or nothing'. That was the greatest learning, and those words have stuck with me. And even today, I truly think of that when it comes to making a decision for choosing a film or a certain role."

Pragya has shared the screen space twice with Nandamuri Balakrishna, with both films being blockbusters. Delving into her work experience, Pragya shares, "For Nandamuri Balakrishna sir, I would only say that I have never met a human, a person, an actor of the caliber of Balakrishna sir. I am grateful to the universe for the greatest opportunity of giving me the chance to work with him twice. It was the greatest honour to work with Balakrishna sir and Boyapati Srinu sir (Akhanda director). He is the king of mass cinema and has redefined my career. Kanche is the best kind of debut that I could ask for, but my career-changing film was Akhanda. All my gratitude goes to Boyapati Srinu sir for choosing me to be a part of this magnum opus film opposite the most legendary actor, Nandamuri Balakrishna sir."

After Akhanda and Kanche, Pragya stole the limelight with her performances in Khel Khel Mein and the recent blockbuster hit, Daaku Maharaaj. After watching her pick genre-defying roles, the audiences are keen to see more of Pragya Jaiswal on-screen.

