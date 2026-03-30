Pradeep Ranganathan to Collaborate with Aithe director?

According to reports, Tamil actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for his next big venture and is likely to step into Telugu cinema once again with an exciting new project. This time, he is expected to collaborate with noted Telugu filmmaker Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, known for his intelligent and commercial winners like 'Aithe' and Anukokunda Oka Roju.



Pradeep, who initially rose to fame as a director, later transitioned into acting and quickly built a strong youth following. His recent film Dude turned out to be a major success in both Tamil and Telugu, further strengthening his fan base in the Telugu states.



The upcoming project is said to be an action thriller—a genre that aligns well with both Pradeep’s energetic screen presence and Yeleti’s distinctive narrative style. Yeleti, who earned recognition with films like Aithe, continues to be respected for his creativity, even though he hasn’t delivered many mainstream commercial hits in recent years.



The film will reportedly be backed by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for delivering several successful films. Their involvement adds significant weight and credibility to the project.



Interestingly, Pradeep has already worked with this banner before, and that collaboration yielded positive results, raising expectations for this new venture. His films like Love Today, Dude, and Dragon have performed well, helping him connect with audiences across regions, especially in Telugu markets.



With a promising combination of talent and production backing, this project has already generated considerable buzz. An official announcement is expected soon, with further details about the cast and shooting schedule likely to follow.

