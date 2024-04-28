Prabhu Deva's Premikudu World Wide Re-Release on May 1 in 300+ Theaters

The grand re-release event, held today, commemorated the enduring legacy of "Premikudu," originally unveiled three decades ago. With over 300 theaters slated to showcase the film on May 1st, anticipation is at an all-time high, evident in the overwhelming response from eager audiences. Director S. Shankar's visionary storytelling, coupled with Prabhu Deva's iconic portrayal and the timeless melodies of A. R. Rahman continues to resonate across generations. SP Balasubramaniam's remarkable performance adds an extra layer of charm, with his unforgettable dance sequences standing the test of time.Producer Muralidhar Reddy expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasizing the significance of this milestone release. Similarly, Shobharani conveyed her appreciation to all involved in revitalizing this cinematic masterpiece, highlighting the enhancements made for the re-release, including a stunning 4K resolution. As the countdown to May 1st begins, "Premikudu" promises to reignite hearts and captivate audiences once more, affirming its status as a timeless classic.