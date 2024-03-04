Prabhu Deva in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa sets in New Zealand

The much-anticipated epic actioner, ‘Kannappa,’ is currently in the spotlight with the film's second schedule being shot after their elaborate first schedule in New Zealand. Adding an extra layer of excitement to this project is that the legendary Prabhu Deva has joined the ongoing schedule to choreograph the film's dance sequences. The film will incorporate close to nine songs.



At the heart of the film is the captivating tale of 'Bhakta Kannappa,' portrayed by Vishnu Manchu. Dance paying homage to Shiva unfold like poetic verses, blending various dance forms into a sacred symphony. The dance sequences aim to be an ode to the cosmic dancer, Lord Shiva.



"It is my honour and dream come true working under this legend. Prabhu Deva's art reflects the mix of the west and the east. He is someone who knows how to retain the traditional elements and yet give it a contemporary spin,” says Vishnu Manchu about the legendary choreographer joining the film.



