Prabhas–Triptii Dimri’s Spirit Goes on Floors

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited film 'Spirit', featuring Prabhas in the lead, has officially gone on the floors. On Sunday, the makers confirmed the news with pictures from the film's muhurat. Joining the team was megastar Chiranjeevi, who was present for the muhurat puja as the special guest of honour.

"Shoot prarambham! India's biggest superstar Prabhas's "SPIRIT" goes ON FLOORS today! A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now," read the caption on the post.









Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir..... your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you 🙏@KChiruTweets 🙏#SPIRIT MUHURTHAM pic.twitter.com/y9Sckt71IN — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 23, 2025





The first picture shows the team gathering for the puja, including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, actor Triptii Dimri and others. Prabhas seemed to be absent from the ceremony. Besides Prabhas and Triptii, the film also features actors like Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key characters. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she left the project, which eventually landed with Triptii Dimri. In October this year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, revealing Prakash Raj and Vivek as key cast members.

The audio teaser suggests that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars. "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," the teaser ended with Prabhas' line. A collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Spirit' is scheduled to be released in 2026.

