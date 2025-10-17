Prabhas’s The Raja Saab Hectic Shooting Schedule in Greece

Prabhas's The Raja Saab is one of the hugely anticipated films in Tollywood. The trailer has already garnered impressive buzz and the film is set for release around Sankranthi.



It may be recalled that the producer of the film had previously stated that the VFX supervisor's absence caused delays, but the team seems focused on completing the project despite the challenges.



The latest we hear is that 'The Raja Saab' is nearing completion, with the team currently shooting song sequences in Greece. The film's release date has been confirmed for January 9, 2026, after being postponed from its initial release date of December 5, 2025.



Director Maruthi is working on war footing to ensure the film's completion, with the technical team and t he cast, including Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan, busy with the song sequence. The film is in its final stages of shooting, with only two song sequences left to be filmed in Greece.



According to our source at the Greece scenic shooting location, “The Greece schedule of Prabhas’s film, “The Raja Saab” is hectic as the makers have the challenge of completing the film on time.”



Confirming the shoot currently underway in Greece, Our source says, “The technical team, along with Director Maruthi, is working at a rapid pace to ensure the film's completion, with the technical team and cast, including Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan, we are busy completing the shooting of song here in Greece as per the scheduled time. After this we also have to finish the post production work."

Maruthi’s action fantasy The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the lead role will see the light of the day on January 9,2026.