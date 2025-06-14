 Top
Prabhas's Stylish New Look from 'The Raja Saab' Sets Goes Viral

DC Correspondent
14 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST

Rebel Star Prabhas is rarely spotted, but working stills from the sets of The Raja Saab have become the talk of the town on social media.

Prabhas looks ultra-stylish, flashing his million-dollar smile with The Raja Saab team.

The The Raja Saab teaser will be unveiled on June 16 at 10:52 AM. The makers of the movie are making grand preparations for the trailer launch.

The The Raja Saab trailer is likely to be unveiled at a famous multiplex venue amongst fans and the audience. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

The Raja Saab is set for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

