Prabhas's Stylish New Look from 'The Raja Saab' Sets Goes Viral
Rebel Star Prabhas is rarely spotted, but working stills from the sets of The Raja Saab have become the talk of the town on social media. Prabhas looks ultra-stylish, flashing his million-dollar smile with The Raja Saab team.
The The Raja Saab teaser will be unveiled on June 16 at 10:52 AM. The makers of the movie are making grand preparations for the trailer launch.
The The Raja Saab trailer is likely to be unveiled at a famous multiplex venue amongst fans and the audience. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.
The Raja Saab is set for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
