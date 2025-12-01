Prabhas's 'Spirit' Lands Record-Breaking OTT Deal

Prabhas is currently working on a set of projects, but one movie has been making the headlines: it is none other than Spirit. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The grand opening of the film recently took place in Hyderabad, with Chiranjeevi as the guest of honour. The makers kicked off the shoot of the film last week. Spirit is now in the news for setting a new record in the OTT market even before the shoot.



If the reports are to be believed, a leading streaming platform is said to have acquired Spirit's digital rights for a whopping amount of Rs 160 crore. The film made a fancy deal even before the teaser or the posters were released.



Coming to Spirit, Prabhas will be essaying the role of a police officer in the movie. Tripti Dimri, who rose to fame with Animal, has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas.



Spirit is likely to be released in theatres sometime in 2027.

