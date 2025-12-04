Prabhas's Mammoth Fee: Sources Say Actor Demanding Rs 150 Cr for Spirit

Reigning star Prabhas is reportedly set to take home a staggering remuneration for his upcoming cop drama Spirit, positioning himself among the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. According to a source, his fee for the film is estimated at Rs 160 crore or more. The source adds that Prabhas’ charisma and growing pan-India appeal have pushed his market value to exceptional heights, marking a unique milestone in his career.



The actor is expected to work on the film for nearly six months, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the project has already generated significant buzz across the Indian film industry. In recent years, Prabhas’ remuneration has steadily increased, with his pay for films like Adipurush, Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, and The Raja Saab ranging between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore in one decade.



Prabhas continues to collaborate with major production houses in both Bollywood and Tollywood, who have successfully marketed his films across global territories, including the US, Europe, Japan, and other regions. His pan-India appeal remains unmatched among Telugu stars. However, Allu Arjun has emerged as a close contender with the success of Pushpa: The Rise and the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rule.



The source concludes that while Prabhas leads the chart with his extensive reach, Allu Arjun is rapidly expanding his global footprint, especially with his upcoming collaboration with director Atlee expected to set new records worldwide.

