Prabhas's 30-Minute Cameo in Kannappa Sparks Fan Frenzy

Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa has been trending everywhere on social media, with only a few days left until its theatrical release.

It's a known fact that Rebel Star Prabhas is making a cameo appearance in Kannappa, and there's no denying that his fans will be watching the film for their "demigod."



Most of his fans and the audience are wondering how long Prabhas will be seen in Kannappa. In a recent interview, Vishnu mentioned that Prabhas will be seen for thirty minutes.



So far, Prabhas hasn't been seen anywhere in the movie's promotions. He made a good gesture by not charging any remuneration for his role in the film.

The Kannappa supporting cast includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, and others.



The film’s premieres will be held in North America starting June 27, 2025.

