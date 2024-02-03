To Pay Homage to a Place Where I Grew Up is Special: Shruti













Shruti Haasan is riding high on the success of her last outing Salaar. The actor’s look from Dacoit released yesterday has piqued the curiosity of the audience. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Shruti talks about her upcoming projects, Chennai Stories and the one with BAFTA winner Philip John.

Congratulations on Salaar. How does it feel?

Working on Salaar was a super fun experience and I’m so thankful to be part of another successful film! The team was wonderful our director Prashanth was a pleasure to work with as well as Prabhas who wears his stardom with such ease and grace.

How did Chennai Stories happen?

⁠Chennai stories came to us through an agent in Mumbai. When I read the script, I thought it was really lovely and I felt an extra pull to it being a Chennai girl. No Matter where I’ve travelled or where I’ve lived the spirit of growing up in Chennai is what makes me who I am and to pay homage to that place through a movie is so special.

Tell us about your role in the movie and what got you excited about the project with BAFTA winner Philip John?

⁠I can’t reveal much about the role. But I’m so excited to collaborate with Phill and the rest of the amazing team to be a part of a fun creative process.

How far has the Adivi Sesh movie, Dacoit progressed?

Dacoit is progressing well and it’s truly going to be a dream experience. The level of good energy and love in the project I value so much! It’s a story I would love to see whether I was in the movie or not and that’s what I really like about it.

Your last track Monster Machine was a super hit. Any plans on the music front?

⁠Thank you so much. Monster Machine has been super special for me and it was a part of me I really wanted to share with the world. I’m so thankful for all the appreciation we have received! There is more on the music front and we will be sharing it very soon.