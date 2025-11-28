Prabhas’ Versatility On Display With a Lineup of Varied Roles

After portraying Karna in the mythological epic Kalki 2898 AD and playing the devotional role of Rudra in Kannappa, Prabhas has now joined the sets of Spirit, where he will be seen as a tough police officer under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. At the same time, he is gearing up for a fun-centric performance in his upcoming entertainer The Raja Saab, expanding his brand equity across genres.

“Prabhas has the courage to take up varied roles and offer something fresh every time to his legion of fans,” says producer TG Vishwa Prasad, who is bankrolling The Raja Saab. “He hasn’t attempted a horror-comedy before, yet he slipped into the role with consummate ease. He will be delivering a light-hearted performance in one avatar, and in another, he transforms into a fiery, larger-than-life persona to enthrall his fans.”

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who is helming Fauji, also praises the star’s versatility. “Prabhas plays a larger-than-life soldier in Fauji. I wanted to infuse his character with traits inspired by legendary warriors. For me, Arjuna, Karna, and Ekalavya represent skill, sacrifice, and devotion. I often wondered how the Mahabharata would have changed if Karna had joined the Pandavas — the war would have taken a completely different turn. Fauji is an action-packed story set in the 1940s colonial era, with references to slokas and the Bhagavad Gita,” he explains, appreciating Prabhas for giving filmmakers the creative freedom to explore diverse shades.

Prabhas’ growing fascination for divine characters — such as Lord Rama in Adipurush and Rudra, an avatar of Lord Shiva, in Kannappa — has further expanded his acting repertoire. “Prabhas has played devotional roles with remarkable dignity and grace,” says director Hemanth Madhukar. “He brings a unique charm to such characters. His handsome features, expressive eyes, endearing smile, and noble demeanor all help sustain the spiritual gravitas these roles demand.”

Despite the lukewarm reception to Adipurush, Prabhas continues to explore new genres with conviction. “He is consistently pushing the boundaries of Telugu cinema,” Madhukar adds. “Prabhas is unafraid of experimenting with roles, and I hope more stars follow suit to broaden the landscape of Telugu storytelling.”