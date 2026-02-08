Prabhas Turns Bolder, Belligerent Cop in Spirit, Truly an Alpha Male

Reigning star Prabhas is set to don the khaki for the first time in his career, playing a tough and unconventional police officer in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit. The role is expected to have strong grey—possibly dark shades.

“He will be playing a police officer with grey or dark shades, since upright cops have become dated,” says producer Lagadapati Sridhar. Speaking about Vanga’s earlier films, Animal and Kabir Singh, Sridhar adds, “He is a master in presenting his heroes with aggressive attitudes and unapologetic traits. The director does promote toxic masculinity, but audiences have lapped it up. A section of viewers clearly enjoys such chauvinistic cinema, and he caters to their tastes.”

The excitement around Spirit has only intensified after its first-look buzz. Sandeep Reddy Vanga appears to be following his familiar template—what many describe as “alpha energy” paired with intense screen presence—fueling heated discussions on social media.

“Most of his films have A-rated content, but for Prabhas, this is a particularly bold attempt,” Sridhar notes. “There is a strong possibility of intimate scenes with Tripti Dimri, marking a new kind of romantic expression for Sandeep’s cinema.” Prabhas’ character reportedly sports a thick beard, long hair, sunglasses, and a violent, brooding attitude. “Smoking, drinking, bruises, and explicit sexual content are recurring elements in his films. These traits have become very familiar in Sandeep’s storytelling—that connects with Gen Z and masses,” he points out.

Drawing parallels with earlier filmmakers, Sridhar compares Vanga’s dark protagonists to those created by Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap. “They glorified gangsters and still managed to win audience sympathy for deeply flawed characters. Now it is Sandeep Vanga’s turn to redefine old-fashioned heroes—making them strong, fearless, and belligerent, keeping audiences guessing about their next move,” he says.

On Vanga shifting base to Bollywood and signing a three-film deal with T-Series, Sridhar concludes, “Bollywood offers wider reach and bigger stars. He will likely work with both Bollywood and Telugu stars in the coming years, and this deal will give him tremendous opportunities.”