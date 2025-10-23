Prabhas Truly a Darling of Millions, Says TG Vishwa Prasad

For Rebel Star fans, October 23 is more than just a birthday — it’s a celebration that now resonates across the nation. Over the years, Prabhas’ birthday has evolved into a pan-India phenomenon, reflecting his unmatched popularity and fan following.



“He is a darling in more ways than one,” says producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad, who is currently bankrolling the big-ticket entertainer The Raja Saab. “In our film, Prabhas will be seen in a multi-layered role, showcasing a wide range of emotions — from comic timing and romance to intensity and anger. It’s a never-before-seen avatar for him. Working with him has been a true pleasure,” he adds.



Vishwa Prasad also points out the global appeal of the star. “Prabhas has built a massive fan base not just in India, but across the world — from the U.S. and U.K. to Japan and beyond. The overseas box-office numbers his films generate stand as proof of his universal appeal. That’s why every project he takes on today becomes a true pan-world film,” he notes.



Calling him a “man rolled into one,” the producer praises the actor’s contribution to Telugu cinema. “With his charisma, screen presence, and relentless hard work, Prabhas has taken the name of Telugu cinema to international heights. He has expanded the business prospects of the industry and brought global recognition to Tollywood,” he remarks.

Talking about The Raja Saab, Vishwa Prasad shares, “Director Maruthi has extracted a terrific performance from Prabhas. The film, a romantic horror comedy, will release during Sankranti on January 9. Prabhas will be seen in a vintage look that fans have been missing for a long time. The promotional material has already received an overwhelming response, hinting at the records the film is likely to shatter at the box office,” he concludes.