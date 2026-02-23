Prabhas Treats Fauzi Co-Star Imanvi to a Lavish Sunday Treat

Prabhas remains one of the busiest actors in the industry, consistently moving from one massive project to the next. He is currently filming the highly anticipated period drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film marks the Tollywood debut of Imanvi, who will be starring alongside the Rebel Star.



Imanvi had a Sunday to remember thanks to Prabhas' well-known hospitality. Maintaining his reputation for pampering his colleagues, the actor sent over a massive spread of home-cooked delicacies to his co-star. Imanvi took to Instagram to share a video of the feast, thanking him with heart emojis.



Fans have since turned the video viral, trending Prabhas on social media for his "darling" nature. This isn't a one-off gesture; Prabhas is famous for sending elaborate, multi-course home meals to almost all his co-stars and crew members.

In the past Prabhas has extended a similar grand gesture to Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shruti Haasan, Saif Ali Khan and many more.

