Prabhas To Woo Janhvi Kapoor In His Next?

Whereas for Janhvi Kapoor after romancing superstar Jr NTR in ‘Devara’, she has agreed to do another big ticket film with Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana. “She is completing her work for NTR very soon and she could begin work with Ram Charan only in September or October, so she could spare dates for Prabhas movie which is expected to commence in August and it would be a casting coup of sorts if it comes through,” he points out.

In all probability, Prabhas is reportedly planning to commence his next film with director Hanu Raghavapudi and it would be a visual wonder of sorts. “Prabhas would be seen in a larger-than-life role and it would also have a heart-touching romantic story in the film,” he concludes.