Prabhas to Turn Action Star for Period Flick.

After tasting success with 'Sita Ramam', young director Hanu Raghavapudi is all set to join hands with reigning star Prabhas for a big ticket entertainer. Confirming the same, the new-age director while addressing students at NIT Warangal, said, “My upcoming film with Prabhas is a period-action movie with an alternative narrative of history. Vishal Chandrashekhar has already finished composing three songs for the film.” This big project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.





No doubt, Hanu has raised new heights and is now doing pan-India films after working with young actors like Nani, Nithin and Sharwanand and now moving to the big league of directors. He was an expert in dishing out love stories like 'Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gadha,' and 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' and attempted his hand in a spy thriller 'LIE' but it bombed at the box office.

He returned with a bang with 'Sita Ramam' and the poetic love story shot in picturesque Kashmir with Dulquer and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Their onscreen chemistry helped the film to garner big collections.





