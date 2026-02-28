Prabhas to Take on Vivek Oberoi in Spirit

The makers of much-hyped Prabhas film 'Spirit', introduce Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, adding another formidable presence to one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles on the horizon.



Unveiled in a striking first look, Oberoi steps into the layered and high-stakes universe of SPIRIT with commanding screen presence and gravitas. Known for his versatility and impactful performances, his entry signals a compelling new dynamic within the film’s expansive narrative canvas.



The film also introduces Aishwarya Desai, a fresh face stepping into a significant role in this ambitious project, bringing a new and intriguing energy to the story.



After the thunderous impact of Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga continue to shape SPIRIT with bold creative choices and an uncompromising vision. Fronted by India’s biggest superstar Prabhas and featuring Tripti Dimri in a pivotal role, the film promises a commanding and deeply intense cinematic experience mounted on scale and conviction.



Mounted as a large-scale pan-world entertainer, SPIRIT is set to release in 8 languages, underlining its ambition to reach audiences across markets with equal impact.



Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present SPIRIT, a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Crafted as a massive pan world entertainer, the film promises raw emotion, powerful drama, and explosive storytelling.

