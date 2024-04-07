In a first, Animation Prelude of Kalki 2989 AD on Cards

Probably, for the first time in Tollywood, a one-of-a-kind campaign is set to be unleashed. No doubt, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest releases of 2024. The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. It’s a science fiction dystopian thriller based on Hindu mythology about Lord Vishnu’s last avatar, Kalki. However, little is known about the main plot of Ashwin’s upcoming film.



Before Kalki 2898 AD hits the big screen, the makers will release an animated prelude to the film. The short animated introduction will help the audience get an idea of the central premise.

About Kalki 2898 AD’s animated prelude, a report says that it is a one-of-its-kind extended video in the animated format, wherein Prabhas himself has dubbed for his character. The story of Nag Ashwin’s film begins at the point when the animated prelude ends. The short will also introduce us to characters played by the leading cast.



The animated prelude of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD will stream on a digital player. The digital player has played a massive amount to the makers to get the rights as it will be available globally. The source adds, “The output of animation is also at par with the best in the world. The exact timelines for the release of Kalki Animated Prelude have been kept under wraps for now, but the makers are set to create history by one-of-a-kind campaigns.”





In a first, animation prelude of Kalki 2989 AD on cardsMeanwhile, the movie’s release date is still May 9, 2024. Due to the elections, there is strong speculation that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s film will be postponed.