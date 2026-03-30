Prabhas to Join ‘Kalki’ Sequel, Shoot Mahabharata Episode?

Reigning star Prabhas is reportedly set to join the shoot of the much-anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD next month, adding momentum to the ambitious sci-fi epic.



According to industry sources, Prabhas will begin shooting from April 10 and will appear in a powerful mythological avatar as Karna. “A special Mahabharata episode is being planned, featuring a dramatic face-off between Karna (Prabhas) and Arjuna, played by Vijay Deverakonda. This sequence is expected to span nearly 20 minutes and include several key characters,” a source revealed.



The sequel, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is currently progressing at a brisk pace. Recently, crucial portions involving Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan were filmed in Hyderabad.



Unlike his role in the first installment, where he portrayed a witty and carefree bounty hunter, Prabhas is said to be undergoing a transformation for the sequel. “He will be seen in a completely new avatar, delivering a more intense and emotionally charged performance,” the source added.



At the same time, Prabhas is juggling multiple high-profile projects. He has allocated dates for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, while also balancing work on Kalki 2898 AD. Additionally, he is working on Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi, a period drama centered on a spirited officer who takes on British forces.



With such diverse roles across genres, Prabhas continues to expand his acting range, consciously avoiding repetitive, stereotypical characters and pushing his creative boundaries.