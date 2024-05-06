Prabhas to focus on horror flick The Raja Saab?

Contrary to rumours that reigning star Prabhas is going to start working for ‘Salaar 2’, a reliable source claims that that reigning star Prabhas is determined to wrap up his other film ‘The Raja Saab’ with director Maruthi. “Prabhas would like to complete this horror comedy since it has been in the making for a while before joining the shoot of his other films like ‘Salaar 2,” says the source.

He claims that Prabhas and director Maruthi were discussing story ideas and Prabhas was impressed with this horror comedy plot and gave his nod almost three years ago. “During casual discussions at his office, Prabhas showed interest to work with Maruthi after listening to his unique idea. Thereafter everything fell in place,” he adds. Despite many advising Prabhas to drop this film, he overlooked everyone and began to work in this film. “He doesn’t go back on his promises and he is determined to complete and release the film since he trusts director Maruthi. He also feels that it would be a different offering from him for his fans amidst his larger-than-life roles,” he points out.

People Media Factory have loosened their purse strings and left no stone unturned to deliver a blockbuster and have roped in pretty damsels like Nidhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Ridhi Kumar to play key roles.