Prabhas To Be Chief Guest For Kannappa Hyderabad Event?

Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa has been trending across social media, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his dream project. The film is set to arrive in theaters on June 27, 2025, and boasts a stellar cast including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Kannappa is expected to be an eye-feast for the audience due to its impressive cast members.



It's a known fact that Prabhas is making a guest appearance in the movie. It is worth mentioning that Prabhas hasn't charged a single rupee for being part of the film.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Prabhas is likely to grace the Kannappa Hyderabad event. Yes, Prabhas will be the guest of honor at the Kannappa pre-release event.



More details about the event are awaited.



Kannappa is a mythological movie that narrates the story of a devotee of Lord Shiva.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu.